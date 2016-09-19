Exploring Old Town’s roots

Intrigued visitors and have-a-go historians took to the heritage-steeped streets of Bridlington Old Town to get in touch with the area’s roots.

By the 1700s, Bridlington Old Town have flourished into a prosperous area that housed attorneys, doctors, apothecaries and rich merchants.

Many of the buildings that adorn High Street were either rebuilt or re-fronted - and these Georgian buildings remain today. The Bellman of Bridlington Old Town, David Hinde, was on hand at the Bayle Gate, to welcome visitors to Saturday’s Heritage Day.

David said: “I told them the story of Dickie Fletcher, who was Bridlington’s Town Crier from 1819 to 1827. I also told the story of Henry V, who came through the Bayle Gate in 1421, six years after the English’s victory at the Battle of Agincourt.

“He came to the Shrine of St John, which was the most important shrine in all of England.

“The town grew around the Priory and the Old Town. In those days, that’s all that it was - that and the harbour, of course.”

David also made a cry outside the Georgian Tea Rooms, on High Street, as visitors met with local authors to discuss their works. Linda Ellis was joined by fellow writers Frank Bull, Chris Bonnet and Peter Thompson, who were offering book signings inside the Tea Rooms.

The Bayle Museum was also open to visit free of charge, and guided tours of Bridlington Prior were on offer.

And ‘It’s All About Heritage’ was held at the Priory Tea Rooms, which showcased the work of Bridlington groups and organisations that help to preserve the town’s heritage.

Bellman David Hinde added that there has been a surge in interest for the Old Town - thanks to groups like Bridlington Old Town Association.

He said: “It’s all about confidence. We gave people confidence to visit the Old Town, and we gave people confidence to invest in the Old Town.

“For a small Association like ours, we have done a lot of good.

“Some of the great things that have happened are the investment at the Board Inn and the Pack Horse.

“These things are happening because of publicity by the Old Town Association.”

