Coast walks opportunity

Bookings are now being taken two free guided coastal walks in the Bridlington area, as part of Visit Hull and East Yorkshire’s Walking and Outdoors Festival in September.

Funded by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Coastal Opportunities Gateway (COG) project and supported by The Ramblers, RSPB and Flamborough Head Management Scheme, the walks include free lunches at local venues.

The local walks are:

Thursday 15 September – 10am to 1pm - Barmston to Bridlington - 5 miles/strenuous. Free lunch and transport to Barmston. Meet at Langdale Wharf Car Park, Bridlington (parking charges apply). No dogs allowed.

Friday 16 September – 1am to 3.30pm - Bempton to Sewerby Hall - 9 miles/strenuous. Free lunch and transport to Bempton. Meet at Sewerby Hall Car Park. No dogs allowed.

For more information about the walks or to book your place, contact Joel Stockton, COG officer – email joel.stockton@eastriding.gov.uk or call 01482 391 757.