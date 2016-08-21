Cameron has locks chopped for charity

A Bridlington teenager has had his long locks cut to help fund research into finding a cure for cancer.

Cameron Wilson, 14, raised around £400 when he had his hair shaved for Cancer Research UK at Sullivans barbershop off Manor Street.

The Headlands School pupil decided to brave the shave when he saw a friend do something similar and he wanted to help others.

“I am over the moon with the amount of money I’ve raised,” said Cameron.

“I am very grateful for everyone who contributed to my total. I was not even expecting £100 so to get £400 is amazing.

His mother, Dawn Wilson, 47, spoke of her pride at seeing her son raise money for such a great cause.

“He just came out with the idea out of the blue,” she said.

“I was surprised more than anything as his hair is his pride and joy. He was always looking in the mirror and checking it. I like it much better now though, it is much tidier.

“He has always been a caring child and I am so proud of him.”

Following this success, Cameron is now looking at future fundraising ideas.