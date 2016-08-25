Brid GCSE pupils shine on results day

After a sleepless night for many of Bridlington’s GCSE pupils, they can now breath a sigh of relief after opening those all-important brown envelopes.

Youngsters at Bridlington School and Headlands School were overjoyed on results day, with pupils at both schools celebrating outstanding results across the board.

Headlands School Bridlington. GCSE Results Day. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1634-6b Celebrating

Bridlington School can boast the best Progress 8 score across the East Riding - a newly introduced measure that determines the average progress made by all pupils from Key Stage 2 to Key Stage 4.

Head teacher Sarah Pashley said: “Just like Olympic success, examination success doesn’t come easy. It involves a huge amount of hard work and effort on the part of students and staff.

“We achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.97 which means that Bridlington School students achieved a whole grade higher than students in the rest of the country with the same starting points.

“Bridlington School’s Progress 8 score is by far the best score of all secondary schools in Hull and the East Riding, including the outstanding schools.”

Headlands School Bridlington. GCSE Results Day. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1634-6c Lauren Stoddard 16

The school can also boast 68 per cent of its pupils having gained A* to C grades in English and Maths.

Overjoyed 16-year-old Leah Bath said she was “surprised” with her results.

“I’ve done really well actually, which I didn’t expect. I’ve go two As in English and Textiles, Four Bs in Maths, Graphics, Science and History and a C in my Additional Science.

“I wasn’t expecting it. I’m going to sixth form, but I haven’t really decided what I’m going to do yet.”

Headlands School Bridlington. GCSE Results Day. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1634-6d Jacob King 16, Eric Liu 16

Fellow pupil, Euan Macklin, said he was pleased with his results, having racking up a superb three A*s, three As and a B.

He said: “I’m feeling alright about it, but I’ve had a bit of difficulty in choosing my A Levels, because my biology and chemistry were so close.”

Euan said he wants to pursue career in the sciences.

And 16-year-old Adam Bruce said he couldn’t be happier with his grades.

Bridlington Upper School Bridlington. GCSE Results Day. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1634-7a Laura Campbell 16

“I opened my envelope and said ‘yes, I’ve got a C!’”, said Adam, “I’m so excited and can’t wait to go to college.”

Other Bridlington School pupils with grades to shout about include Ellena Gall, with four A*s and five As, Antonia Barnard with two A*s.

And a similar success story brewed at Headlands School, where pupils clamoured into the school hall to receive their long-awaited envelopes.

Head teacher Sarah Bone said: “Congratulations to our exceptional students - the class of Year 11 2016! You have smashed it!

“For the measure of A* to C in English and Maths, early indications are that 61 per cent of the cohort secured this Government performance measure.

“Furthermore, we recorded our best ever GCSE results with 78 per cent of pupils securing an A* to C grade.”

Bridlington Upper School Bridlington. GCSE Results Day. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1634-7b Charis D-Ambrosio 16

Mrs Bone added that 77 per cent of PE students achieved an A* to C grade, and that 100 per cent of Performing Arts students got A* to C.

Excited Laura Campbell, 16, said: “I’ve got two A*s, an A, four Bs and three Cs. I’m a bit shocked with the maths to be quite honest because I got an A and I was only expecting a C.”

Fellow Headlands pupil and high flyer Eric Liu said all his hard work paid-off in the end, after securing an astonishing 11 A*s and an A.

He said: “I didn’t think I’d get an A in English Literature, that was the one I was most worried about. But I was quite confident for the rest.

“I’m going to Scarborough Sixth Form to do my A Levels and hopefully university. I really want a careers in particle physics.”

Other outstanding performances by Headlands pupils included Jacob King with 10 A*s and one A, and Lauren Stoddard with two A*s, six As and three Bs.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Councillor Julie Abraham, portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said pupils have secured the area’s best results.

She said: “We are delighted with the improvement that many East Riding schools have brought about this year, which is a continued move in the right direction.

“This is down to the hard work of young people and their families supported by dedicated school staff.

“East Riding of Yorkshire Council is committed to improving East Riding schools until we have the some of the best in the country. The results have been achieved against a backdrop of the very low level of funding for East Riding schools from the Department for Education.”

The success follows on from Bridlington’s School’s A Level results that were revealed on August 18. 60 per cent of pupils at Bridlington School achieved an A* to B grade, while 84 per cent of Headlands students achieved at least one A* to B grade, contrary to an infographic on page seven in last week’s Free Press.

Bridlington Upper School Bridlington. GCSE Results Day. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1634-7d Adam Bruce 16

Bridlington Upper School Bridlington. GCSE Results Day. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1634-7f