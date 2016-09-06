Brewery award for taste of Yorkshire

An India Pale Ale from the Yorkshire Wolds has been recognised as one of the best in the world after winning a bronze medal in the International Beer Challenge (IBC).

It is the first time that Wold Newton-based Wold Top Brewery has entered the prestigious international competition and its 6% ABV.

Scarborough Fair IPA impressed the judges in blind taste tests with its intense hop flavour. The ale from the family-owned farm based brewery was commended in the British styles IPA category and was one of 720 other beers from 30 countries around the world to enter the competition.

The bronze medal is the latest success for the brewery, now in its 13th year, as demand for its beer increases both at home and increasingly abroad.

Alex Balchin, Wold Top’s Brewery Manager said they were delighted to be in a medal position after entering the awards for the first time this year. Gaining recognition from the International Beer Challenge for the quality of our beer is a real compliment and an amazing achievement.

“We’re delighted that Scarborough Fair IPA was awarded this medal, especially as there are so many new and exciting products coming out of the craft beer world,” he said.

Scarborough Fair IPA, is brewed with a blend of triple hops, maize, home grown malt and water from the farm’s borehole, is also a 2 Star Gold award winner in the The Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards. Wold Top Brewery beers are available from independent retailers and selected multiple retailers throughout Yorkshire.

