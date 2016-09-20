Bird feeder sales to boost British Legion

Two retailers in the Bridlington area have joined a campaign by Gardman Wild Bird Care to raise £200,000 for the Royal British Legion.

Eastfield Garden Centre and B&Q have got behind the charity drive by selling special poppy bird feeders and bird food.

Following the success of 2014’s The Royal British Legion poppy display at the Tower of London, Gardman has launched an official The Royal British Legion Poppy Bird Feeder.

The bird feeder will be available to buy at £6.99 and will be sold alongside The Royal British Legion branded premium Wild Bird Seed Blend.

Gardman will donate 50p for every sale of its Poppy Bird Feeder, 50p for each pack of 1.8kg bird feed and £1.50 per pack of its 12.55kg charity Wild Bird Seed Blend.

Gavin White, Consumer Brand Manager at Gardman Wild Bird Care, said: “The poppy is an iconic symbol in relation to our Armed Forces and we’re proud to be partnering with The Royal British Legion. We hope we can make a real difference to the Armed Forces community and their families through donations raised. More than half of adults in the UK currently feed birds in their garden. We hope the Gardman Poppy Bird Feeder will encourage even more people to start helping our feathered friends.”

Louise Ajdukiewicz at The Royal British Legion said: “The money raised through these will enable the Legion to continue its work providing vital care and support to members of the British Armed Forces past and present.”