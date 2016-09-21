A ‘breathing space’ for our new town centre

Bridlington’s planned new park area will give the town centre some “breathing space”, regeneration bosses have pledged.

Plans for the green space along Hilderthorpe Road went on show to the public at the Spa on Tuesday afternoon, with hundreds of residents going along to cast their eye over the artists’ impressions.

John and Margaret Reid take a look at the plans

The proposals are for a linear park following the course of the Gypsey Race, which would be built in three or four stages.

On the outskirts, the first stage of the new park would have wildlife habitats and viewing areas for children, before developing into a more urban layout as it approaches the centre of town.

Helen Jackson, renaissance project coordinator, said: “We are hoping the feedback will be positive. We have already spoken to a lot of people.

“We want people who live and work in the centre of Bridlington to have a breathing space.

Helen Jackson, project co-ordinator

“The idea is that we start with a park which has a naturalistic feel with lots of habitat creation, and become more of a formal layout later on.”

Another main objective is to create an area which will attract big name retailers to Bridlington.

“There is a plan and it is there to give developers confidence,” she added.

“We are working with mantainance teams to make sure it is a manageable scheme.

Kenneth Lord casts his eye over the designs

Funding for stage one has been secured and plans could be submitted for approval in the next few months, with a view to starting work early in the new year.

That would see work carried out between the railway bridge on Station Road and the entrance to Tesco supermarket.

It is expected to be complete within 12 months.

The later stages will incorporate walking and cycling routes, play areas and picnic benches.

The plans for the future

The area’s heritage will also be celebrated through the erection of new signs that will tell the stories behind the people who have worked and lived along the Gypsey Race.

Among the first to take a look at the plans were John and Margaret Reid, who moved to Bridlington from Nottinghamshire four years ago.

Mrs Reid said: “I thought it looked really good.

“A green space is something which is missing in Bridlington and it will be a nice entrance into the town.

“I think the general opinion is that this will be positive for the town and people can’t wait to see it taking shape.”

The exhibition was open for four hours and renaissance officers and landscape designers were on hand to chat to residents about the scheme.

Hundreds turned up to get a glimpse at Bridlington's future

Coun Richard Burton was at the event to get feedback on the plans, and was delighted to see such a good turnout, with dozens pouring through the doors in the first hour.

He said: “The response has been fantastic.

“The room was full when I walked in and everybody is keen to see what’s proposed.

“It’s great to see a buzz around the town’s future and I am sure the message that will come back is that like what they see.

“It is a terrific thing to be part of.”

Pictures by Paul Atkinson.

See more photos of the plans on the Free Press website - www.bridlingtonfreepress.co.uk