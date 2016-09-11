20 Questions - Paul Prime

Answering our 20 Questions this week is a regular face at Bridlington Town FC, Paul Prime.

1.Describe yourself in three words.

Honest, reliable, humorous.

2. What is your greatest achievement?

Being elected as the first chairman of Thomas Cook FC.

3. What would you say to your younger self?

Make the most of your opportunities.

4. What are your ambitions and aims?

To have a long and healthy retirement.

5. What’s your favourite colour and why?

Green; for our green and pleasant land.

6. What is your first childhood memory?

Numerous bus journeys around London (my late grandfather drove London buses for 49 years.)

7. What do you like best about the Bridlington area?

The wonderful coastline and the friendly people.

8. Describe your perfect day?

Cooked breakfast, leisurely walk and watching Bridlington Town AFC.

9. Which three people, dead or alive, would you invite to a dinner party?

Winston Churchill, Victoria Wood and my late Mum.

10. Who would you like to play you in a film of your life?

Peter Kay.

11. Where is your favourite place in the world and why?

Dubrovnik Old Town (Croatia); history in a nutshell.

12. What is your favourite book and why?

Henry V by William Shakespeare (English literature at its finest).

13. Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

My late Grandfather (a true gentleman and role model).

14. What is your favourite TV programme and why?

Match of the Day (no further comment required)?

15. If you won a million pounds, what would you spend it on?

My two sons and my favourite charities (Macmillan, RNLI and RSPB).

16. If you could change one thing tomorrow about Bridlington, what would it be?

Improve road connections to the motorway system.

17. What three things would you take with you to a desert island?

A good book, my music collection and a Spurs shirt!

18. Cats or dogs ... what pets do you prefer and why?

Neither; sorry!

19. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A head of hair!

20. What was your favourite year and why?

1975; the year I married my late wife Mags (Mrs West Ham).

