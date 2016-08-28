20 Questions - James Howbridge

Bridlington Golf Club captain James Howbridge takes the 20 Questions this week.

Loyal - Enthusiast - Simple.

2. What is your greatest achievement?

Fathering a beautiful daughter.

3. What would you say to your younger self?

Trust your abilities.

4. What are your ambitions and aims?

My ambition is to ensure Samuel and Lottie, my grandchildren, have as much love and support as I can possibly give.

5. What’s your favourite colour and why?

Blue. I loved junior school, particularly sport, I was in the ‘blue’ house with my best friend and it has just stayed with me ever since.

6. What is your first childhood memory?

I was run over by a van when I was three and I can recall being carried by someone, probably the van driver, to my home.

7. What do you like best about the Bridlington area?

The open spaces and feeling part of it.

8. Describe your perfect day?

My perfect day has altered considerably over the years but now I love it when my 2 grandchildren climb on my knee to watch television. It is very uncomfortable but wonderful.

9. Which three people, dead or alive, would you invite to a dinner party?

My three guests for a dinner party would be 1. My father (he died far too young, before I was old enough to ask him those questions which I would now love to know the answer to.) 2. Tina Turner. A real survivor and brilliant entertainer. 3. Margaret Thatcher. A really tough lady. I would hope some of my softness would be eroded by her.

10. Who would you like to play you in a film of your life?

My first thought would be Steve McQueen but probably more likely it would be Ian Lavender.

11. Where is your favourite place in the world and why?

I love the south of France particularly Languedoc. Beautiful weather, easily accessible, great attitude to life, space.

12. What is your favourite book and why?

I am not a great book reader, but I do love travel, so any travel brochure.

13. Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

This is a very easy question. My wife Lesley. We have been together now for 46 years. We were engaged after under a month. We were married very shortly after. We have grown up together because we were just silly youngsters who wanted fun without understanding responsibilities when we met.

14. What is your favourite TV programme and why?

Blackadder. I love the humour combined with the darkness of it.

15. If you won a million pounds, what would you spend it on?

If I won a million pounds I would give it away to my family to secure their futures.

16. If you could change one thing tomorrow about Bridlington, what would it be?

If I could build a Marina I would do it tomorrow. I see it as potentially a life saver to the town’s young folk, with the tourism industry booming with the money it would bring in.

17. What three things would you take with you to a desert island?

I would take a computer (for information), tools, and a football for when I got bored.

18. Cats or dogs ... what pets do you prefer and why?

Dogs. They are so faithful and intelligent. A great friend when you need someone who is not going to give you advice.

19. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I wish I was not hurt as much as I am by criticism.

20. What was your favourite year and why?

My favourite year - 1974. My daughter was born that year.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story 20 Questions - James Howbridge Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...