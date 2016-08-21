20 Questions - Graeme Harvey

Flamborough cricketer and worker at Sewerby Hall, Graeme Harvey, takes our 20 Questions this week.

1.Describe yourself in three words.

Outspoken, laidback realist.

2. What is your greatest achievement?

Definitely my two kids, love them to bits.

3. What would you say to your younger self?

Go on, be a devil, don’t just plump for the safe option...

4. What are your ambitions and aims?

To live a happy and healthy life, and don’t take anything for granted

5. What’s your favourite colour and why?

Turquoise - reminds me of a warm Caribbean sea.

6. What is your first childhood memory?

Being snowed in, on holiday Devon one New Year, my Uncle was a Coastguard at Prawle Point. I answered the telephone in the Coastguard Station little knowing it was the South of England Coastguard Commanding Officer – think I was three years old.

7. What do you like best about the Bridlington area?

The beaches surrounding the Flamborough Headland and Flamborough village itself.

8. Describe your perfect day?

Sat at Lords watching Yorkshire win a one day final then nipping across to Wembley to watch Leeds United win the Charity Shield. One can but dream...!!!

9. Which three people, dead or alive, would you invite to a dinner party?

Bumble, Blowers and Tuffers (David Lloyd, Henry Blowfeld and Phil Tufnell – cricket pundits). They’d be such a laugh, I would chat for hours with them.

10. Who would you like to play you in a film of your life?

Jonny Depp came up on a facebook app the other day about that exact question, but someone like Rupert Grint from Harry Potter is probably nearer the mark.

11. Where is your favourite place in the world and why?

Interlaken in Switzerland – stunning mountain scenery and fantastic lakes, hot summer weather and cracking lightning storms – it has the lot. Would love to go back there sometime in the near future.

12. What is your favourite book and why?

Sir Michael Parkinson’s Autobiography – a fascinating read about his working class background in Barnsley and playing cricket with Geoff Boycott and Dickie Bird and to how he became a chat show host.

13. Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

Nobody really – I’ve tended to buck the trend and only do what I want to do – within reason.

14. What is your favourite TV programme and why?

Aside from any cricket match on sky sports I think it has to be NCIS Los Angeles – brill series with fab storylines and believable characters.

15. If you won a million pounds, what would you spend it on?

Instant retirement – I could spend wisely and make it last. I’d have to buy a couple of houses and rent them out as holiday lets until the kids wanted to move out so they have they own homes without struggling to find a deposit.

16. If you could change one thing tomorrow about Bridlington, what would it be?

A lot more big name shops so you didn’t have to go to Scarborough, York or Hull.

17. What three things would you take with you to a desert island?

Satellite up-link, I-pad and a luxury yacht to get off the island when I’m bored.

18. Cats or dogs ... what pets do you prefer and why?

Neither really, I’m not an animal lover, but cats if I had to choose cause you don’t have to take them for a walk in the pouring rain.

19. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Always wished I was a bit taller...

20. What was your favourite year and why?

The year I left school – couldn’t wait to do so in the end...!!!

