20 Questions - Gordy Morrice

1. Describe yourself in three words.

Happy retired pensioner

2. What is your greatest achievement?

Being awarded the Free Press lifetime award for 30 years volunteer work at Bridlington Rugby Club.

3. What would you say to your younger self?

If you try hard enough, you will achieve your goals.

4. What are your ambitions and aims?

To stay healthy, have a happy family and try to win more golf matches.

5. What’s your favourite colour and why?

Blue. Why? Suits me.

6. What is your first childhood memory?

Seeing Brid harbour as five-year-old.

7. What do you like best about the Bridlington area?

Its fantastic beaches.

8. Describe your perfect day?

Seeing England beat Wales at rugby in Cardiff.

9. Which three people, dead or alive, would you invite to a dinner party?

Willie John McBride, Tiger Woods and Sharon Stone.

10. Who would you like to play you in a film of your life?

Burt Reynolds.

11. Where is your favourite place in the world and why?

Paphos in Cyprus – the people, the food, the climate and I have a holiday home there

12. What is your favourite book and why?

The Long Walk by Nelson Mandela, great story of his life and Sacrifice for the people of South Africa.

13. Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

My Father – speaks for itself.

14. What is your favourite TV programme and why?

Emmerdale – the beautiful actresses.

15. If you won a million pounds, what would you spend it on?

Family and friends.

16. If you could change one thing tomorrow about Bridlington, what would it be?

See us build – the long-awaited marina by getting the council the harbour commissioners to look at the big picture not their own selfish agendas.

17. What three things would you take with you to a desert island?

My wife, my golf clubs and a few crates of beer.

18. Cats or dogs ... what pets do you prefer and why?

Cats, no need to take for walks, no doggy poo bags and no barking.

19. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Be younger.

20. What was your favourite year and why?

1969 – the year my daughter was born.

