Competition winners Lee Fletcher and Benjamin Thompson in front of the flower bed.

Blooming great winners

All East Riding of Yorkshire schools were invited to take part and the winning entry was a joint effort by two pupils from Brandesburton County Primary School, Lee Fletcher and Benjamin Thompson, both from Year Six. Lee and Benjamin are pictured in front of the flower bed.

For further information about all events at the hall call 01262 673769.

