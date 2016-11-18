Search

Local landmarks put in the picture

Sunset at Thornwick by Peter Stubbs.

Sunset at Thornwick by Peter Stubbs.

0
Have your say

This month, the members of F.ocus have taken some great images of local landmarks including Bridlington Priory, Flamborough Lighthouse and Ye Old Star.

There’s also a great image of Thornwick Bay, a couple of harbour scenes and two landscape pictures for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

Spooky Priory by Mike Barnard.

Spooky Priory by Mike Barnard.

Visit www.focusphotographicgroup.co.uk if you would like to find out more about the club.

The club’s website includes an extensive picture gallery, offers hints and tips to photographers, and gives details on how to join the group.

The Last Shift by Bob Crowe.

The Last Shift by Bob Crowe.

Lighthouse by Norman Brigham.

Lighthouse by Norman Brigham.

Tied Up by Julie Folds.

Tied Up by Julie Folds.

Ye Old Star Inn by Terry White.

Ye Old Star Inn by Terry White.

Autumn Reflections by David Hollingworth.

Autumn Reflections by David Hollingworth.