Local landmarks put in the picture

This month, the members of F.ocus have taken some great images of local landmarks including Bridlington Priory, Flamborough Lighthouse and Ye Old Star.

There’s also a great image of Thornwick Bay, a couple of harbour scenes and two landscape pictures for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

Spooky Priory by Mike Barnard.

Visit www.focusphotographicgroup.co.uk if you would like to find out more about the club.

The club’s website includes an extensive picture gallery, offers hints and tips to photographers, and gives details on how to join the group.

The Last Shift by Bob Crowe.

Lighthouse by Norman Brigham.

Tied Up by Julie Folds.

Ye Old Star Inn by Terry White.