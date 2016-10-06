Local groups urged to start bike libraries

Community groups in the Bridlington area are being encouraged to apply for funding to set up their own Yorkshire Bank Bike Library as a new round of enterprise funding opens.

Since the launch of the first Yorkshire Bank Bike Library last year, more than 20,000 chances to ride a bike have been offered to children and around 4,000 bikes have been donated.

The scheme is sponsored by Yorkshire Bank and run in collaboration with Welcome to Yorkshire’s cycling initiative, Cycle Yorkshire.

It aims to give every child in Yorkshire access to a bike.

A fourth round of enterprise funding has been released by Yorkshire Bank to help not-for-profit organisations set up their own bike library and deliver a cycling legacy for all generations and abilities.

Fraser Kennedy, head of sponsorship and partnerships at Yorkshire Bank, said: “We are hugely impressed with Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries progression so far. The quality and reach of the community organisations that applied to the scheme for support continues to be fantastic.”

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We launched the Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries with the aim of giving every child in Yorkshire access to a bike and this fourth round of funding brings us ever closer to that goal.

“I am thrilled to see how successful the scheme has become and I look forward to seeing many more bike libraries opening in the future.”

l Bike library applications must be submitted to Rachel Davies at rdavies@yorkshire.com no later than Monday 31 October.