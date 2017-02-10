Lions making a difference in 100th year

Bridlington Lions Club has started work on improving an area near the clifftops as part of the organisation’s centenary celebrations.

Lions Club International reaces its 100th year in 2017and has challenged all the local branches to do something in their community to mark the milestone.

Sue and Bill Whittles with John Hall

Bridlington members have been busy planting trees on the former pitch and putt golf course off Limekiln Lane for their project.

It is just a stone’s throw from where the club holds its annual carnival on the clifftops.

They were joined by Cllr John Dennis, chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council last Friday.

He said: “It was a real pleasure to be part of Bridlington Lions’ centenary celebrations.

“The planting of trees in this part of the town will really help to enhance the environment.

“The Lions are a busy club and are committed to helping others.

“They host countless fundraising events for local charities and support appeals for causes overseas.

“As chairman of the council, I would like to congratulate them on their service to the community over the past 100 years and wish them all the best for the future.”

East Riding COllege students have also been involved in helping the Lions with the project.