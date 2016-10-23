Lions’ donation to Asia-bound doctor

The North Wolds Lions Club has donated £1,000 to a local doctor who is going to Cambodia with the Mission Direct Organisation.

Dr Anthony Clark from the Station Avenue practice in Bridlington goes to Cambodia each year for 2-3 weeks to help with medical care for the poorest people in Cambodia.

Last Tuesday he gave an illustrated talk to the Lions Club about his work in Cambodia, the medical care side and the building construction side.

At the end of his talk he was presented with a cheque for £1,000 from the Lions to buy supplies for his Mission Direct visit due very shortly. Pictured above is Doctor Clark receiving the cheque from the president of North Wolds Lions Club Paul Richardson.