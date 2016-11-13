Lions back teenager to help Mexican orphans

The North Wolds Lions Club sponsored 16-year-old John Storey from Grindale to join 43 other students from the North East to visit Ensenada, a poverty stricken village in Mexico.

They went with the Charity M10 Missions from 3 to 13 August.

They worked to build 2 houses, renovating old wooden shacks. They helped in the local orphanage, in a rehab centre for young men and women and in a refuge centre for adult women at risk of domestic violence.

John gave an illustrated talk about his experiences to the Lions on Tuesday at the Manor court Hotel.

John hopes to return to Mexico in 2017, this time for 5 weeks.

Pictured with John on his left is the President of the Lions Club Paul Richardson. Also pictured are two friends who also went with John, Harvey Smart from Filey and Amelia Rudeforth from Hunmanby. (both 16) and sponsored by other organisations. Each student had to raise £1,900 for the visit.