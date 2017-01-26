Lightning book set to fly off the shelves

A member of the Bridlington and Wolds Branch of the International Plastic Modellers’ Society has just had his new factual book about a well-loved aircraft published.

Neil Robinson, branch secretary of the society, co-authored the book called ‘English Electric Lightning’ with Martin Derry.

Developed to intercept Soviet bombers such as the Tupolev Tu-16, Tu-22 and Tu-95, the English Electric/BAC Lightning is a favourite of both aviation enthusiasts and aircraft modellers.

The book, about the only all-British Mach 2 interceptor fighter, is part of publisher Pen and Sword’s popular Flight Craft series. It features detailed information relating to its design, history and major operations alongside profiles, colour-schemes and model-making content.

Mr Robinson, who lives in Hornsea, is a respected aviation historian and author who has worked on a number of aircraft-related projects over the years.

He is the author of RAF Trainers 1918-1945: Camouflage and Markings (Airlife Publications, 2012), and Air War Over the Falklands (Airlife Publications, 2012).

Mr Robinson, 67, said: “Myself and Martin Derry are currently working on two other books about the Meteor and the Stuka Ju 87. We do each other’s proof reading and editing. I’m semi-retired now but still writing stuff.”

English Electric Lightning, ISBN Number 9781473890558, is available from most retailers priced £16.99.