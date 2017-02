Bridlington’s lifeboat crew have been called to help a windsurfer in difficulty south of the town.

The inshore lifeboat team have reached the man, in the Auburn Farm area, near to Fraisthorpe, and have brought him ashore.

They were called out at around 4.35pm this afternoon and the latest report said the crew were waiting with the casualty until medical help arrives. There is now ord on the windsurfer’s condition yet.

The sea conditions are not said to be too choppy but there is a strong wind.