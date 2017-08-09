Lifeboat crews to become TV stars

Bridlington and Flamborough’s lifeboat volunteers will appear in a new 12-part BBC documentary series which starts next week.

Saving Lives At Sea will show the work of the RNLI around the country, featuring real-life rescues and interviews with crew members.

It has been filmed over the past year and follows a successful four-part series which shown last year.

Flamborough, Bridlington and Whitby will all appear in the show, which also looks at dramatic rescues from the RNLI archives.

The first episode will be shown on BBC Two next Wednesday, August 16, at 8pm.