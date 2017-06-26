Lifeboat crew saves seven people and two dogs at sea

Flamborough RNLI crew came to the rescue of seven people and two dogs in the space of 40 minutes over the weekend.

The crew were paged at 4.40pm on Saturday June 24 to reports of four people cut off by the wide between South Landing and Flamborough Head.

The four people were taken aboard the lifeboat and taken ashore at South Landing.

Soon later the crews received another call of people being cut off between Danes Dyke and Sewerby steps.

On arrival, crews spotted three people and two dogs who were all taken aboard the lifeboat and returned to South Landing - meaning seven people and two dogs were rescued in the space of 40 minutes.

Earlier on Saturday, Flamborough RNLI was called out to go to the aid of a dinghy that was in distress off Thornwick Bay.

However, as the boat was about to hit the water, crews were stood down as everyone had safely got back ashore.