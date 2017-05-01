Lifeboat call proves to be a false alarm

Bridlington’s lifeboat crew waded into the sea after reports that a person was in difficulty in the water near to the Spa.

The town’s inshore vessel, the Windsor Spirit, was called out at 4.45pm on Sunday and RNLI volunteers joined colleagues from the coastguard in combing the area.

Images from the rescue by Andrew Brompton

They searched the breaking surf line, and the all-weather lifeboat was put on standby, but everyone was eventually stood down.

The call-out was classed as a false alarm with good intent and crews believe the object spotted in the sea was not a casualty.

Twenty-four hours earlier, coastguards were involved in a rescue near to North Landing at Flamborough.

Three members of the public had been cut off by the tide and needed immediate help.

Bridlington’s coastguard rescue team headed to the scene and found one of the group had got to safety by himself.

But two others were in the water and Flamborough Lifeboat was called to help, as were coastguards from Filey.

One of their volunteers entered the water to recover the two casualties, who were suffering from suspected hypothermia.

Paramedics were called but the pair were assessed at the scene and it was decided they did not need hospital treatment.