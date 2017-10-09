Life through a lens - book captures the Bridlington coast

Stunning photographs of Bridlington and the surrounding area have featured in a book showcasing beautiful Yorkshire.

A few years ago, Dave Zdanowicz didn’t even own a camera.

Indeed, it took until 2013 for the Bradford-born snapper to even buy his first lens and he hasn’t looked back since then.

His relatively short photography career to date has produced big results, with snaps of Bridlington’s Gansey Girl featuring in his award-winning work.

Now the photographer has selected some of his best shots from the last 12 months to feature in a new book by Amberley Publishing, showcasing the wonderful sights that Yorkshire has to offer .

Some of the stunning images from the local area feature Bridlington, Filey and Flamborough.

Shots from further up the coast include images of Robin Hood’s Bay, Staithes, Whitby Abbey and harbour, Runswick Bay, Saltburn and Sandsend.

Speaking about the new book, Dave said: “It is a great honour to release a follow-up to my first book ‘Yorkshire in Photographs.’

“The images in this book have been selected from my collection over the last year. In the course of taking these photographs I have explored moors and hills, reservoirs and lakes, beaches and cliffs, towns, villages and cities and each picture represents a unique moment in time, captured at a particular time of the year.

WIt has been a pleasure revisiting some of my favourite destinations around Yorkshire as well as discovering new places for the first time. Whatever the weather, whatever the time of year, Yorkshire is truly beautiful.”

As with his first collection, which came out last year, Dave wanted to capture Yorkshire’s coast at different times of the day and throughout the seasons, which inevitably meant some early starts and chilly hours waiting for the perfect shot. “There is something really beautiful about the early morning light.

“I love that time of day though, because more often than not you are completely on your own, it feels like you are the only person in the world.”

Dave’s new book is called ‘More Yorkshire in Photographs’, and is published by Amberley Publishing.