Life-saving appeal to raise £35,000

The RNLI is sending out its own call for help as it launches an appeal to raise £35,000 to fund new lifesaving kit for Bridlington lifeguards.

The charity’s lifeguards are already at their posts on Bridlington North and South beaches keeping a daily watch between 10am and 6pm.

Having up-to-date rescue kit provides the lifeguards with extra peace of mind and enables them to focus on their role of saving lives and preventing people getting into difficulty.

RNLI Lifeguard supervisor David Brant, said: “With the school holidays upon us, our lifeguards’ rescue kit will receive increased use and wear and tear.

“This means that many items will have to be replaced ahead of next year’s lifeguarding season at Bridlington North and South beaches.

“Our charity’s lifeguards receive first-class training to ensure that they are equipped to perform anything from minor first-aids through to major rescues, but without up-to-date kit, the teams wouldn’t be able to put this training into action.”

They are hoping to raise £35,000 which will enable the lifeguards to continue their lifesaving work next year.

Amy Casbolt, RNLI Community Fundraising Manager, said: ‘There are loads of ways to get involved with our appeal.

“Whether it’s staff fundraising at work, taking part in a run such as the RB Hull Marathon, a sponsored walk or organising your own event - our fundraising team can support you all the way.

“We’d also love it if people popped any spare change into one of our appeal collection buckets or donated via our website. Any contribution, large or small, could help to save a life.”