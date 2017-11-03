Letter: Scooter weekend wheelie fantastic

I would just like to say that my friends and myself and husband had a fantastic weekend in Bridlington for the scooter weekend, and would like to thank the people of Bridlington for a very successful event once again.

Everyone was so friendly towards us and we enjoyed it so much.

We would like to thank the street cleaners who worked so hard keeping the town as clean as possible from all the debris and food containers, not an easy task keeping up to so much rubbish from so many people in one weekend, and one young man worked late into the evening always with a cheerful smile.

Looking forward to the next scooter event in Bridlington.

Thank you Bridlington for making our weekend fantastic.

Jan and Chris

Bestington Tyler

Cambridge Street

Normanton

Wakefield