Letter: Residents should get Spa discount

Can you please ask the East Riding of Yorkshire Council why all East Riding of Yorkshire Council taxpayers have to pay a precept on their bills towards the upkeep of the Spa complex?

Why is this not included in the council tax?

I think that if we are paying towards the upkeep of the Spa in a precept, we should all be entitled to a discount when booking tickets etc to see attractions at the Spa.

Why should we pay the same for Spa tickets as holiday makers, when we are paying the precept?

The Spa has just had another facelift.

Why was this needed?

It is only a few years ago that it had a major facelift, costing millions of pounds.

I would like an answer from the council to these points if at all possible.

Bill Pudsey

Oakwell Avenue

Bridlington