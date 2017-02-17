Letter: Open park and ride to ease congestion

I live up near the park and ride and I keep wondering why it’s not open in the winter - at least at weekends for parking only.

Over the Christmas holidays there was a stream of cars driving down and then leaving because the gate was locked.

People having been coming down since it was just a field and I don’t understand why the council can’t get someone to open the gate in the morning and close it at night.

It’s half term soon but the park and ride won’t be open until Easter.

The weather’s getting nice and the roadworks in town are getting worse.

The parking space is needed and would be used.

Mrs M Smith

Wilsthorpe

Bridlington