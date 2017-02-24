Letter: Non-appearance of our Wolds

I noticed the story in the Bridlington Free Press concerning the council’s view that the Yorkshire Wolds should be promoted for tourism.

As a person who regularly views “Google Maps” I have noticed that the Yorkshire end of the Wolds does not appear on their maps, but the Lincolnshire end does, and for the most part just about every other site of interest such as the Peak District, Fens – you name it, it’s on there.

I cannot imagine why our Wolds are not.

Of course I realise it may be a bit trivial, but I thought it was worth a mention.

James Pattison

Beech Close, Kilham