Letter: Important Roman wall is destroyed

I am writing regarding the former builder’s yard site on Bridlington’s St John Street which was recently demolished prior to the Christmas period for a proposed supermarket to be built.

I am concerned that at the southern end of this area next door to the Kwik Fit Centre was an old Roman wall built of local chalk blocks and tiles – this was the only Roman building left in Bridlington.

As Roman remains are indeed somewhat scarce in our environment how has this wall been allowed to be torn down?

Because St John Street is an old, well established road I can only presume that this site will be subjected to an archaeological dig as part of the planning application?

This Roman boundary wall which has survived since the fourth century should have had a preservation order on it has been of historical interest and rightly appraised.

I am disgusted that walls of a similar type found in York and London are protected, yet in our town they disappear over a weekend and nobody notices.

David Mooney

Brookland Road

Bridlington