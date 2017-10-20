Letter: Happy memories of my childhood home

I have enjoyed watching the TV programme “Steph and Dom’s One Star to Five Star”, not least because my childhood home was directly opposite on the corner of Flamborough Road and Park Avenue.

In 1949, after the war, when I was four years old, the army was billeted there; they had horses stabled at the back and the army band used to march down into town on a Saturday.

We children used to spend a lot of time playing in the bombed site of St Anne’s convalescent home on the opposite corner of Sands Lane which was finally cleared in the 1960s and sheltered housing was built.

I used to spend a lot of time over there with the soldiers, who I think were Polish (no health and safety in those days!) and I became a bit of a mascot for them.

One day my parents were walking back home from town when the band came marching down the promenade and who should be at the head of the procession but yours truly, stark naked apart from my mother’s pink lace up corset.

I got told off, good and proper, mainly I think because my mother was mortified that the townsfolk had seen her underwear on public display but I was still allowed to play on the bomb site and see the soldiers and their horses.

Happy days!

Dawn Fixter

St Columba Road

Bridlington