The members of the Rotary Club of Bridlington would like to thank all of the generous people who donated via Santa’s grotto in the Promenades Shopping Centre.

Rotary has no paid officials or offices, which means that there are no overheads to be taken out of sums collected.

Our thanks are also extended to the Promenades’ management, whose professional approach made it a pleasure to deal with them.

Keith Lowe

Community service chairman of the Rotary Club of Bridlington.