Letter: Excessive rules on sale of EU cabbages

Let me explain in as few words as possible why we are better off outside the EU, why Great Britain deserves its freedom and sovereignty back.
Pythagoras’ Theorem - 24 words.
The Lord’s Prayer - 66 words.
Archimedes’ Principle - 67 words.
The Ten Commandments - 179 words.
The US Declaration of Independence - 1,300 words.
EU regulations on the sale of cabbages - 26,911 words.
I wonder how many people have been deprived of a good lifestyle due to EU bureaucracy?
Aled Jones
Southcliffe Road
Bridlington
