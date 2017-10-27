Letter: A top class horse is a safer bet

I enjoy reading Tony McCormick’s racing column in the Free Press.

As an ex-jockey and understanding race horses, I know they have minds of their own.

The big bookmakers are very rich people and make a lot of money, “punters’ money”.

The only way a punter can win money is to bet on top class horses, their form is extremely reliable.

The form of lower class horses is generally unreliable.

I write this to prevent punters losing too much money or they will end up wearing no shoes or socks.

Geoff Gibson

Sewerby Road

Bridlington