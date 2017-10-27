Letter: A top class horse is a safer bet

I enjoy reading Tony McCormick’s racing column in the Free Press.
As an ex-jockey and understanding race horses, I know they have minds of their own.
The big bookmakers are very rich people and make a lot of money, “punters’ money”.
The only way a punter can win money is to bet on top class horses, their form is extremely reliable.
The form of lower class horses is generally unreliable.
I write this to prevent punters losing too much money or they will end up wearing no shoes or socks.
Geoff Gibson
Sewerby Road
Bridlington
Almost Done!
Registering with Bridlington Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.