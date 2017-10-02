Leisure centre eyes up awards

Bridlington’s new seafront leisure centre will be flying the flag for Yorkshire at one of the country’s top archeticture awards ceremonies.

East Riding Leisure Bridlington is in the running for national honours at next month’s 2017 RICS Awards Grand Final.

It won the community benefit and tourism and leisure categories in the regional finals earlier this year.

Chair of the Yorkshire and Humber judging panel, Rob Hindle, said: “This year’s winners from the Yorkshire and Humber heat are truly exemplary and world-class.

“The team’s behind them have demonstrated just what can be achieved with vision, exceptional skills and a solid team effort approach. I wish them all the very best of luck in having their talent and expertise recognised nationally, and gaining nationwide recognition for the positive impact these built projects are having on their local communities.”

The Grand Final takes place on November 2 in London.