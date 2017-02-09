Latest restaurant brings taste of Spain to Bridlington

A taste of Spain has arrived in Bridlington with the opening of the town’s latest restaurant.

El Fuego Tapas Bar and Restaurant is busy prepping ahead of the tourism season this summer

Even after opening just over two weeks ago, the restaurant has already received a number of excellent reviews.

The proprietors, Jo Clark and Jason Lewis, decided to open their own restaurant when Jo returned from living in Spain.

She said: “I lived there for 10 years and I loved all of the amazing food. I was taught how to cook how to cook tapas when I was there.”

Jo said Spain’s “chilled out” approach to food is something she wanted to bring to Bridlington.

Together, she and her partner Jason – a former chef at Blenheim Palace for the Dukes of Marlborough – create a formidable team.

And already they have enjoyed a number of rave reviews from their first customers.

“They are saying it’s absolutely brilliant,” said Jo.

“Tapas is finger food – we don’t have a signature dish, and we do quite a few.

“Apart from the birth of my son 18 years ago, it’s given me the biggest buzz in the world, cooking for people in my own restaurant.”

One reviewer said: “An excellent meal, with great service, we will be back.”

The menu boasts tempting array of Spanish and Basque cuisine, including staple dishes such as paella.

Jo added: “We boast a cosy seating area with a homely feel by the bar for when you would like to relax with just a

drink.

“And we have restaurant area with ample space for privacy and, also, a VIP area available to book.

“It’s located by the window with a gorgeous sunset view over the Harbour.”