Kitted out thanks to Feoffees grant

Bridlington Nursery School received a grant last year from the Lords Feoffees and the Assistants of the Manor of Bridlington to set up a series of Adventure Kits.

Thanks to the generous donation, the nursery school was able to purchase four ready made kits and create a further six kits themselves.

The kits consist of fiction and non-fiction books, literacy and maths activities and a variety of artefacts relating to the theme of the kit.

These kits are available for the nursery school children and their families to borrow during term time.

Doctor Watson, a Lords Feoffee, recently visited the nursery school to see the kits first hand and to talk to the children who had already taken them home. The children were keen to talk about the adventure kits and also gave suggestions as to further kits that could be created.

The plan for this school year is for as many families as possible to barrow an adventure kit, not only to go on an adventure with its contents but also to strengthen parent and school partnerships.

Bridlington Nursery School will be fundraising over the next term to increase the number of adventure kits available.