Kick out paint cans for charity (and voucher)

An award-winning recycling scheme is hoping its fifth anniversary year will be the biggest and best yet – with a little help from homeowners in the Bridlington area.

With the return of the annual Kick Out The Can recycling campaign, Crown Decorating Centres’ are urging householders to bring unwanted paint containers into their local stores on either the Promenade or Bessingby Industrial Estate.

Homeowners can drop off any brand of unwanted paint at the Bridlington-based Crown Decorating Centres until Sunday 30 April, and as a thank you they receive a 20% discount voucher which is redeemable throughout 2017.

The tins of unwanted paint donated by residents will be given a new lease of life and donated to community projects and deserving causes across the UK.