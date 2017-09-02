Key Centre online for Lloyds support

Lloyds Banking Group is helping The Key Centre in Bridlington to deliver digital skills training.

The Quay Road-based venue is one of 10 centres across Yorkshire getting support.

The centre will partner with the town’s branch to help customers understand and benefit from the opportunities available online.

Through face-to-face training, Lloyds is aiming to help more than 30,000 people across the country increase their digital skills.

Lloyds Banking Group and Good Things Foundation have partnered for several years to help develop the bank’s Digital Champion network and volunteering opportunities in local communities.

The Good Things Foundation is a charity that aims to help people overcome social challenges, building a digitally inclusive society and supporting people to grow their basic digital skills.

Russell Galley, Lloyds Banking Group ambassador for Yorkshire and the Humber said: “Being able to support local communities in Yorkshire and the Humber with essential digital skills is critical to drive social mobility.

“I’m delighted that we are growing our partnership with Good Things Foundation to support the centres, which will make a huge difference to people by allowing them to develop their digital skills in their local area, in a way which best suits their needs.

“This is why Lloyds Banking Group, as part of its Helping Britain Prosper plan, has committed to provide digital skills training including training on internet banking, for 2.5 million individuals, SMEs and charities by 2020.”

Helen Milner, CEO of Good Things Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Lloyds Banking Group to support our Online Centres, which in turn help learners to improve their digital skills. Working with Lloyds Banking Group means we can extend our impact and reach even more people, and we hope that relationships built between Online Centres and Lloyds Banking Group branches will support people for many years to come.”