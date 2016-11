An East Riding woman had what it baked when she entered a national competition.

Julie Rogerson, owner of Julie’s Cake in a Box, scooped a silver award for her BFG creation during the Cake International event held at Birmingham NEC.

A delighted Julie said afterwards: “There were around 1,300 entries this year over the various categories.

“It is the first time that I have entered any competition, only having been decorating cakes for four years, so I feel this is quite an achievement for me.”