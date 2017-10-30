Jools Holland to play Bridlington Spa

Jools Holland has announced he will return to Bridlington Spa next year.

Jools Holland & his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have will perform at the Spa on May 17 2018.

The show will feature Gilson Lavis and guest vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall it is sure to be another stomping night.



Futher special guests for the concert are yet to be announced.

Tickets are now on sale via bridspa.com. via the box office on 01262 678258 or in person.