Job centre on the move as Crown Buildings set to close

Bridlington’s job centre is among services set to be relocated after the town’s Crown Buildings were confirmed to be closing down.

The Department for Work and Pensions, who own the buildings, have told the Free Press that they plan to co-locate services into local authority property.

Driving tests will be held at a different venue in Bridlington.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: “Earlier this year DWP announced a proposal to co-locate services from Crown Buildings, Bridlington, into local authority buildings.

“We won’t have further information about the building until the planning has been completed and a decision made.”

As a consequence, the Jobcentre Plus and the town’s driving test centre will need to find new homes with a decision on either service yet to be made.

The DVSA has notified local driving instructors about the changes but said: “We are still to make a decision on the location of the new site.”

However, councillors have already approved the idea of converting two office units at Bridlington Business Centre, on Enterprise Way, into a new test centre.

A report last month said the proposed centre would be the base for two examiners, who will test up to 14 candidates each day.

Bridlington Town Council had already given their support to the scheme and there had been no complaints from people living on neighbouring Matson Road.

A new “occasional” centre is also set to open in Driffield, meaning learner drivers would not have travel to Scarborough or Hull to take their theory tests.

DVSA chief driving examiner, Lesley Young, said: “DVSA is committed to providing a service that meets the needs and expectations of our customers.

“I’m pleased that we’ll be able to offer customers more choice and will be opening an additional 28 theory test centres across Great Britain, as a result of our contract extension with Pearson VUE.”

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed talks are in place with the Department for Work and Pensions with the possibility of sharing accommodation in the future.

A spokesperson said: “The council is currently assessing all of its assets across the East Riding in order to rationalise its portfolio and put plans in place to increase efficiency and maximise opportunities available, such as sharing accommodation with other public sector organisations.

“In Bridlington, the council is working alongside a number of partners about how they can better deliver services with detailed proposals to be brought forward in due course.”