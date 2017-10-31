Joanna Lumley to headline The Business Day at Bridlington Spa

Joanna Lumley is heading to Bridlington as headline speaker for The Business Day’s return in 2018.

Bridlington Spa has announced Joanna Lumley OBE, FRGS as headline speaker for The Business Day’s return in 2018.

The event in 2018 follows the successful inaugural sell-out event in June 2017, with 650 business leaders from across the region hearing from speakers such as Baroness Brady of Knightsbridge CBE and John Simpson CBE

Andrew Aldis, general manager of Bridlington Spa said, “After producing last year’s successful event, the pressure was on to create something even better.

The Business Day is possibly the most prestigious business event on the calendar and the inclusion of Joanna Lumley in the speaker line-up certainly fills me with enormous confidence. This will be an event that business people will not want to miss.”

The Business Day will take place on Friday 8 June 2018, with business networking at the heart of a day of discovery and insight.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, Leader, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said, “Building on the success of a sell-out inaugural event in June 2017, The Business Day has firmly established itself in the calendar coinciding with the end of Humber Business Week.

“Working jointly with The Business Day’s main sponsors I’m looking forward to the event in 2018 which will allow for business networking and insights from a top-tier line-up of speakers”

Joanna Lumley is one of the most versatile and current personalities in the UK today; with one of the country’s most recognisable voices. She is known as an actress, former model and author and activist but most people when asked recall her as Patsy Stone, the co-dependent, parasitic companion of Edina Monsoon in the BBC’s Absolutely Fabulous.

She has been in the public eye since 1957 and has continuously reinvented herself to maintain her relevance to each new audience. She’s well-known for her early work on The New Avengers and Sapphire and Steel and has, more latterly, forged a successful role guiding audiences on intensely personal journeys through her many documentaries.

With a book from her childhood as the catalyst she set off in 2008 in search of the Northern Lights in Norway to see what Ponny the Penguin saw. When the Northern Lights revealed themselves the entire viewing audience was caught up in the emotion of the moment.

She went on to discover the source of the Nile in 2010, went on a Greek Odyssey in 2011 and hunted for Noah’s Ark in 2012. In 2015, she journeyed over 6,000 miles along the Trans-Siberian Railway before exploring Japan the following year and this year she traced her routes in Joanna Lumley’s India.

As an activist, in 2008 she became the public face of the Nepalese Gurkha’s fight for the right to settle in Britain – in 2009, Jacqui Smith; the then Home Secretary announced that Gurkha’s who had served four years or more before 1997 would be allowed to settle.

The Business Day will take place at Bridlington Spa on Friday 8 June 2018. Tickets cost £125 per person, or £1,000 for 10. For more information, or to book tickets go to TheBusinessDay.com or call 01262 678258.