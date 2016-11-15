Jilted dad kicked ex's cat against wall and threatened to bury her in garden

A violent yob kicked a family cat so hard it hit the wall after his girlfriend said she wanted to finish their relationship

Ryan Linley, 26, kicked the cat then attacked the woman grabbing her throat as her child lay asleep in bed, Hull Crown Court heard on Monday (November 14).

Linley, a motorway escort driver, of Marshall Avenue, Bridlington, has 13 previous convictions including battery, damaging property, causing actual bodily harm and two breaches of non-molestation orders.

In 2013 Judge Jeremy Richardson, QC described him as “an arrogant, unpleasant individual" after sentencing to six months for assaulting a girlfriend and damaging her mobile phone.

Crown barrister Hannah Walker told the latest hearing a new girlfriend had tried for some time to pluck up the courage to tell Linley – a single dad of a young daughter - it was over.

The pair had enjoyed a day out at the seaside on July 26, last year and she called him to her home initially texting him in the shower to say she needed to speak to him.

"She explained that she did not want to continue with the relationship as she thought matters were moving too quickly," said Miss Walker. "Initially, he was upset and crying. He went out into the back garden where loud bangs were heard.

"He came back into the property, smoking a cigarette. It was at this stage that the behaviour started. The cat belonging to Miss Walker walked in front of Mr Linley. He kicked the cat. It was done so aggressively. It caused the cat to it hit a wall She tried to stop him attacking the cat and punched him to the chest.

"Mr Linley then began asking: 'Who else is there?'" said Miss Walker. Linley began demanding her phone and password.

"She refused, he grabbed hold of her neck and pushed her backwards,” said Miss Walker.

“The woman's ribs hit the work top in the kitchen and she felt pain and shock. He grabbed her again around the throat. For a few seconds she felt her head pulsing and went light-headed. He then let go of her, before picking up a kitchen knife and threatening her."

Linley denied that he had threatened her with a knife. He also bent a finger on her left hand back, said Miss Walker Linley the told the woman: "I'll bury you in the garden."

The woman admitted picking up the kitchen knife and effectively threatening him with it, said Miss Walker.

He eventually left the property and she fled to her mother's home, where the police were called.

Linley pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm before a scheduled trial. The court heard he had a previous conviction for assaulting a girlfriend and smashing her mobile phone and was in breach of a conditional discharge.

The assault was pulling of her arm temporarily dislocating her shoulder in Marshall Avenue, Bridlington.

Defence barrister Ian Brook said the ill treatment of the cat was exaggerated because it could not have survived what the woman had said happened

"The relationship had been going very well," said Mr Brook. "He was always loving and a good boyfriend. He had never displayed any violence towards her. In interview he was sobbing his heart out."

Recorder Dapinder Singh told Linley: “You have a very troubling antecedent history. To subject anyone, in their own home, to the kind of conduct that you inflicted is simply unacceptable.

“To use any kind of force to push or grab the neck is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by this court."

Linley was given a 45-week prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay the woman £750 compensation. Linley was also given a one-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for breaching a conditional discharge and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.