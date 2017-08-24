Jaqui strikes to capture lightning

This brilliant silhouette picture shows the storm which rumbled through Bridlington in the middle of the night earlier this week.

It was taken by keen photographer Jaqui Brooks, who told the Free Press: “This strike is not the big one that woke all or most of Bridlington up, but one a little earlier that I managed to capture.

“I just missed the big one as I thought the storm was over as nothing had happened for 15 minutes, then bang, flash.

“I was miffed, ah well ,next time.”