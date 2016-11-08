Jack celebrates a century

“I don’t feel too bad, but I felt better at 50,” admitted Jack Horton, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday.

His family said he is still ‘quite bright and sprightly’ and he was still driving around Bridlington when he was 95.

Born in Glasgow, from the ages of four to 12, Jack lived in Frizinghall, Bradford, but moved back to Glasgow, where his dad owned a cinema.

He left school at 14 and went to work for his father, doing projection work in the cinema. He moved to work for United Artists in Glasgow, taking spools of the current films all round the city seven days a week.

In 1938, he joined the RAF, training at Cardington and during the war, Jack was an electrical engineer, training other aircraft technicians all over England and Scotland.

He met his wife-to-be Jean at a party back in Frizinghall and they married in 1942. They had two daughters, Jacqueline and Rosemary and settled in Bradford.

In 1961, the family moved to Bridlington after buying the Regent Cafe in Regent Terrace and following that venture, Jack worked for Spinks grocers, at the corner of Regent Terrace, and then as a car parts delivery man for Kennings Motors on Prospect Street.

Jean died 21 years ago and Jack now lives at Belgrave Court residential home. His family has grown to include four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren, who will be joined at his party this weekend by a nephew and his wife who have come over specially from Canada.