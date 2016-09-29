It’s all go for East Yorkshire Business Expo

East Yorkshire Business Expo 2016 was launched with an ‘Exhibitors Only’ networking day on-board P&O Ferries on Wednesday 28 September.

The exhibitors were given a demonstration of the drones’ capabilities and images were taken to launch the event.

Local and regional businesses are once again showing that there is still plenty of business to be done by showcasing their products and services at this year’s Expo.

The event, now in its ninth year, will take place on Wednesday 5 October at The Mercure Grange Park Hotel, Willerby.

The event has attracted business exhibitors from across the whole of the East Yorkshire and nationally, representing a wide variety of commerce and industry sectors.

Jane Gough, director of Dalton Spire Ltd, organiser of the event, said she is delighted at the response they have had from businesses that are eager to exhibit at this years’ event.

She said: “It is encouraging to see so many positive businesses stepping forward to promote themselves to the region, not only to gain additional business but also to forge new working partnerships with other companies.”

Contact Dalton Spire Ltd on 01964 552470, email ask@daltonspire.co.uk, or visit www.eastyorkshirebusinessexpo.com for more information.