Is your card good enough for the Queen?

A Christmas card designed by one Bridlington youngster will be landing on the doormat at 10 Downing Street and Buckingham Palace.

The annual competition to create the Mayor of Bridlington’s official car has been launched.

And Coun Liam Dealtry has said he will be sending copies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Prime Minister Theresa May.

“I want to see the artistic talent that we have in Bridlington,” he said.

“I hope lots of children will get involved.”

Children aged between five and 16 can take part in the competition.

The winner will have their design turned into the mayor’s official card for 2016, as well as receiving a family ticket to the pantomime at The Spa, Bridlington, and a £50 voucher for Argos.

Second and third places will receive £30 and £20 Argos vouchers.

To enter, send your design to the town council’s offices in Quay Road by Sunday, November 20.

All entries must include the child’s name, age and the school they go to on the back.

The card competition is part of Bridlington’s Christmas celebrations, which are beginning to take shape.

The main switch-on event will be held in King Street on Sunday, December 4.

Proceedings will get underway at noon with a radio roadshow, and the area will be home to food stalls, charity stalls and children’s rides throughout the afternoon.

The Christmas tree lights will be switched on at around 4.30pm with the town council due to announce in the forthcoming weeks who will be the special guest who will flick the switch.