Is this the best festive creation in Yorkshire?

The Christmas tractor which took two months to build has received an amazing response from visitors.

Built by 31-year-old farmer Andrew Wilkinson, the Christmas tractor lights up his drive in the village of Hayton, in East Yorkshire.

Dedicated to his late father, the to scale model tractor is based on the John Deere 6820 Tractor that Andrew drives.

It took him two months to build the metal frame and four full days of wiring the 6,000 LED lights. The wiring is a mile long and include 4,00 tie wraps.

Andrew said: "The idea came to me a couple of years ago and I have just got around to doing it.

"It is ten years ago that my dad David, also a famer, died of cancer. This is a dedication to him.

"The response has been overwhelming. There has been a steady stream of visitors taking pictures since I switched it on at the weekend."