Is this the best costume of Brid Comic Con 2017?

Fraser Bennett's take on Batman could very well be the best rendition of the Dark Knight ever.

You'd be forgiven for thinking Bruce Wayne himself had touched down at the Spa.

The 16-year-old made the costume entirely himself.

The 16-year-old donned the incredibly realistic costume he made himself at Bridlington's first ever Comic Con on Sunday.

His mum, Tina Bennett, said: "It was a huge success.

"Fraser had a stall showing his cosplay items which also include iron man helmets, captain America shields and cosplay weapons."

