Is this a suitable place for a funeral home?

Co-op has confirmed it is planning to open a funeral home in an area popular with visitors in the heart of Bridlington town centre.

It wants to convert an empty furniture store, next to the former tourist information centre in Prince Street.

The company said it is aware that the proposal may be controversial and has already amended the layout after feedback from residents.

Helen Chandler, head of operations at Co-op Funeralcare for the North and East, said: “Our purpose is to ensure our services are as local and accessible as possible to families in their time of loss.

“For this reason our funeral homes are often found in central locations within the community.

“We understand that this may have prompted concerns from local residents and we are committed to working with the community in Bridlington to ensure they are completely clear about, and comfortable with, what our plans are.

“We have already made changes to the proposed layout of the property as a result of the feedback we have received.

“Over the coming weeks we will ensure that members of the local community have the opportunity to have answered any questions they may have about our proposed funeral home.

“I personally want to reassure anyone who may feel apprehensive about it.”

The Co-op’s other branch in St John Street in Bridlington, will continue to operate alongside the proposed new funeral home.